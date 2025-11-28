Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shakes hands with Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United to battle Manchester City in their pursuit of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior’s future has become a massive talking point in recent weeks as contract renewal talks with Real Madrid have reached a standstill, and his relationship with Xabi Alonso seems tense.

The Brazilian international could end up parting ways with Real Madrid next summer, and according to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to be involved in a three-way battle to sign the 25-year-old.

The Brazilian was on fire against Olympiacos in Real Madrid’s emphatic 4-3 win in the Champions League. His sensational performance earned him plaudits from defender Rodinei, who suggested the Brazilian is the “best in the world” for him.

Vinicius Junior could push for a move away

While he was one of their standout performers in their last outings, the Brazilian winger hasn’t enjoyed a prominent role under Xabi Alonso.

He has often started on the bench and has even been subbed off in big games. Vinicius isn’t pleased with his role in the team, and he has reportedly informed the club that he won’t be penning a new deal.

With his contract running out in the summer of 2027, Los Blancos might have to consider parting ways with him next summer if they fail to convince him to pen a new deal.

Premier League giants to battle for Vinicius Junior

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all aware of his situation and are ready to battle it out to sign the 25-year-old.

Pep Guardiola’s team believe he could be an x-factor player for them. Meanwhile, Chelsea seek a player who can have an immediate impact in the final third, and the Brazilian can certainly help their cause.

Manchester United see him as someone who can help revive the club’s fortunes. While all three clubs are keen, City and Chelsea are well placed as they have the financial strength to get a deal over the line.