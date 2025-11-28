Haaland Surges Ahead in Early Golden Boot Race

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park on November 22, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Premier League campaign is still in its early stages, but one storyline is already taking shape: Erling Haaland has stormed into a commanding lead in the race for the season’s top scorer award.

As the 2025/26 Premier League season continues to gather momentum, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Haaland intends to reclaim the Golden Boot. He has opened up a significant advantage over the other top scorers, putting pressure on rivals whose form has fluctuated or stalled. While several players have enjoyed strong early stretches, none have matched the consistent output of Manchester City’s star forward.

Below is a breakdown of the leading contenders based on early-season form and current goal tallies.

10. Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool

Ekitike has made an eye-catching start since joining Liverpool, showing the kind of composure and creativity that made him an attractive signing. However, questions remain about whether he can maintain this pace over the course of an entire Premier League season. Despite his moments of brilliance, securing regular starts has been a challenge. Until he becomes a consistent feature in the lineup, his candidacy for the award remains more speculative than serious.

9. Danny Welbeck

Brighton

Welbeck’s form has surprised many. With seven goals already, he is only a few strikes away from matching his best-ever output in a Premier League season. Considering that he set that career high just last year, his late-career resurgence is becoming one of Brighton’s standout stories. The unique dynamic of being older than the manager seems to suit him, but it remains to be seen whether this positive run can persist deep into the campaign. Still, his early momentum keeps him in the conversation.

8. Joao Pedro

Brighton

Pedro’s influence continues to grow, and he has already surpassed the goal contributions of some high-profile midfielders across the league. His adaptability and sharp instincts have allowed him to find opportunities in tight spaces, and Brighton’s attacking style gives him plenty of chances. While he isn’t expected to challenge the league’s elite scorers over 38 matches, he has positioned himself as a valuable mid-table wild card.

7. Richarlison

Tottenham

Richarlison remains one of the Premier League’s most unpredictable forwards. Capable of explosive bursts of form and dramatic drop-offs in equal measure, he has become a symbol of Tottenham’s chaotic and entertaining approach. Despite the turbulence that often surrounds him, he is still Spurs’ most productive scorer at this stage. Whether he can turn these early returns into a sustained push toward the top of the scoring charts is uncertain, but his impact cannot be ignored.

Joint 5th: Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth

Semenyo opened the season on fire, but his scoring run has cooled significantly. After a strong initial burst, he has gone several matches without finding the net. Bournemouth’s overall system provides him with spells of involvement, but the inconsistency of his contributions makes it difficult for him to keep pace with elite strikers. Unless he rediscovers his early rhythm, he is more likely to drift down the rankings than rise further.

Joint 5th: Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

Mbeumo’s productivity continues to impress, especially during a season where his club has needed reliable contributors. Appearing on this list marks a notable achievement, especially considering his development over recent years. Brentford’s tactical flexibility allows him to thrive in various attacking roles, but realistically, he faces long odds of challenging the very top contenders. Still, his presence here is a sign of his growing importance.

4. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Salah remains one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attackers, but his current season has been far more turbulent than usual. Liverpool are showing signs of instability, and that disruption has affected his output. While his track record suggests he could close the gap quickly, the early form simply hasn’t been there. Unless Liverpool find a way to stabilise, his prospects for another Golden Boot appear slimmer than in previous seasons.

3. Viktor Gyökeres

Arsenal

Arsenal brought in Gyökeres, hoping that a traditional, physical striker could be the final piece in their push for the league title. His performances have shown flashes of that potential, including key goals against Nottingham Forest and Burnley, yet his overall impact has been inconsistent. Arsenal’s title challenge is structurally sound, but they have not relied heavily on him for goals so far. His current long odds reflect how far he remains from Haaland’s pace.

2. Igor Thiago

Brentford

Thiago has emerged as the closest competitor to Haaland, offering Brentford a level of scoring efficiency that continues to shock observers. His ability to adapt quickly to the league has fuelled his impressive total. If anything were to derail Haaland’s campaign, Thiago might be best positioned to capitalise. Brentford’s knack for discovering productive forwards remains one of the league’s most intriguing trends.

1. Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Haaland’s dominance shows no signs of easing. After a season in which he fell short of expectations by his own extraordinary standards, he has returned fully recharged. His explosive start (including a multi-goal showing on opening day) has once again made him the central figure in Manchester City’s attack. What makes his lead even more remarkable is the lack of consistent pressure from the rest of the field. Unless injuries or major tactical shifts intervene, he remains the overwhelming favourite to secure another Golden Boot.