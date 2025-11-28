Talks scheduled to determine the future of Harry Kane amid Man Utd, Spurs & Barcelona transfer links

Harry Kane lining up for Bayern Munich (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich and Harry Kane are reportedly scheduled to hold talks over a new contract despite transfer links with Manchester United, Tottenham, and Barcelona.

According to Christian Falk, writing exclusively for CF Bayern Insider, Kane seems happy to stay at Bayern and his management will discuss a new deal with the club after the January transfer window.

The England international has been a huge success since joining Bayern from Spurs in the summer of 2023, netting a stunning 109 goals in just 115 appearances in all competitions.

This has unsurprisingly led to interest from Premier League clubs, with Tottenham keen on bringing him back, while Man Utd have also been linked in a report by TEAMtalk.

Harry Kane to snub Premier League transfer for Bayern Munich stay?

Falk notes that Barcelona have also shown an interest in Kane, but he insists the 32-year-old does not have an interest in moving back to England.

That’s a big blow for Spurs fans, who would surely love to have this club legend back, while United also need a world class striker like this to help Ruben Amorim’s project make more progress.

It could also be that Kane would have an eye on the all-time Premier League scoring record, but for now it seems that’s not something that’s going to tempt him to come back.

Harry Kane has no reason to leave Bayern

In all honesty, some of the speculation about Kane only being at Bayern for the short-term seems pretty disrespectful to such a huge club.

The Bavarian giants have already finally given Kane a major trophy as he won the Bundesliga last season, and they look like they’ll surely be one of the favourites for the Champions League this season.

Kane is a key player for them and performing superbly, so it seems slightly baffling to consider his return to the Premier League to be a given.

Even if he has it in him to overtake Alan Shearer in the all-time rankings, it is probably a big misunderstanding of Kane to think that would be more of a motivation for him than playing for a successful club who can give him the silverware he missed out on for so much of his career at Tottenham.