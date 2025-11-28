Wolves have brought in a new manager. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a disappointing Premier League campaign so far and they are fighting for survival in the top flight.

They have brought in Rob Edwards as the club’s new manager and he is already working hard to turn things around for his team. Vitor Pereira was shown the door a few weeks ago.

What Rob Edwards is doing behind the scenes

According to recent reports via GMS, Edwards is looking to improve the fitness levels of the players at the club so that they can work harder on the pitch. The former Middlesbrough manager is demanding more work rate and intensity from his players and he has tailored their fitness plans so that they can improve over the coming weeks.

Wolves are set for a gruelling schedule and they will have to compete in 7 matches over the next 31 days. It will be interesting to see whether they can improve their fitness levels and performance levels during that time.

They are at the bottom of the league table now and they will need to work very hard in order to climb out of the bottom three. There is no doubt that they have some quality players at their disposal but they need to work harder in order to secure safety.

Can Edwards turn it around?

Edwards is clearly laying down the law at his new club and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The Wolves fans will certainly be excited to see the dedication and discipline being brought back into the team by the new manager. They will hope that the players can reciprocate and improve their performance levels over the next few weeks.

There is no doubt that they have the quality to survive in the top flight.

Edwards has a massive challenge ahead of himself and it would be an outstanding achievement for him if he manages to guide the club to safety in the Premier League this season.