Leeds United have had a disappointing Premier League campaign so far, and they are very much in the race for survival.

Naturally, Daniel Fake is under a lot of pressure. There have been rumours that Leeds could look to part ways with him in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if he can hold onto his job and guide Leeds to a respectable position in the table.

Can Leeds turn it around?

There is no doubt that they have a quality set of players at their disposal, but they have not been able to perform at a high level consistently. Perhaps a managerial change could bring the best in them.

They have been linked with a move for their former manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

His future with the Uruguayan national team has been a matter of speculation. However, it seems that Uruguay will continue with Bielsa for now. The manager recently held a prolonged meeting with the executives of the national team, and they have decided to continue with him.

Uruguayan journalist Rodrigo Romano shared an update on X: “Ignacio Alonso, President of AUF, confirmed that Marcelo Bielsa will continue in the role and will be in charge of Uruguay in the World Cup. “After a four-hour meeting between the executive and the coach, everything remains the same as the parties agree to continue with the ‘Bielsa Uruguay 2026’ process.”

Marcelo Bielsa blow for Leeds

The development will come as a blow to Leeds United. They were hoping to bring him back to the club. He is a fan favourite at Elland Road. His adventurous approach could have been exciting for Leeds during the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to look at other managers now. If the results do not improve quickly, they will need to make changes soon.