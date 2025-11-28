(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old French international will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with the club yet. Naturally, there has been speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club.

Liverpool could be under pressure to sell the player in January if he refuses to sign an extension. They will not want to lose a player of his quality for free in the summer.

Real Madrid make Ibrahima Konate decision

Real Madrid were heavily linked with the player, but a report from Fichajes now claims that they have decided to abandon their pursuit of the Frenchman. The development will come as a boost for Liverpool, and they will hope to keep Konaté at the club for as long as possible.

Even though the 26-year-old has struggled this season, he is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the league. He will be a key player for Liverpool if he manages to regain his form and confidence. Keeping him at the club should be a priority for the Premier League side. They will look to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons, and they need to keep their best players. The French defender is certainly an asset for them. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to sign an extension with the club.

Reds must keep Konate

Liverpool are going through a rough phase right now, and they are in the middle positions. They need their top players to step up and produce strong performances now. It will be interesting to see if the French defender can regain his form and confidence. Liverpool have helped him when they led the title race recently, and there is no doubt that they will be able to help him fulfil his ambitions in future as well. It would make sense for him to commit his long-term future to the club and end the speculation surrounding a potential move away.

The decision from Real Madrid will certainly be a huge boost for Liverpool, who are looking to keep the defender at the club.