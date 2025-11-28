(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are ready to break the bank to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as they look to fill the void left by Luis Diaz.

Rafael Leao is back at his best, and his recent performances for AC Milan have resulted in a lot of interest from across Europe.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are keen on signing him, and they are preparing a €120 million offer to lure the Portuguese international.

Despite having spent a fortune on reinforcing their attack in the summer, Liverpool have had a disastrous start to the season.

Liverpool identify Rafael Leao as a top target

Now they are looking to make necessary changes to get things back on track. The Reds desire more quality on the flanks, and they consider AC Milan’s Rafael Leao a perfect fit for Arne Slot’s system.

They have failed to successfully replace Luis Diaz, who left for Bayern Munich, and feel Leao could help fill that void. He has all the qualities that the Reds seek at this point in time. Leao was linked with them a few months ago.

Leao has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Can the Reds sign Leao?

They are ready to break the bank and fork out €120 million to sign him. However, that might not be enough to get a deal over the line as he is protected by a release clause in excess of €170 million.

While his contract at AC Milan runs until 2028, their financial situation and the player’s wage demands suggest a move could be on the cards, but it will require a significant financial effort from the Merseyside club.