Sources: Man United chasing "perfect" signing of PL star as Liverpool cool interest

Joao Gomes in action for Wolves against Crystal Palace (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s list of midfield targets is growing into quite a long one, with sources mentioning Joao Gomes as another name to me today.

Reminder – it’s absolutely the norm for clubs to assess long lists of targets for most positions before deciding on a priority, so, as ever, the Red Devils’ genuine interest in this Premier League star doesn’t mean a deal is in the works yet, or that it will definitely go anywhere concrete.

Still, I can reveal that Man United scouts have been keeping a close eye on Wolves ace Gomes this season, having also been one of the clubs tracking him in the past.

This story was first published on the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe so you get this and other exclusive content first, delivered ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Previously, it’s understood that Liverpool were also closely monitoring Gomes, though I’m reliably told that their interest has now cooled.

So, for the time being at least, if anyone’s going to sign Gomes it would probably be United, with sources close to a number of the game’s leading agents informing me that there is a “strong appreciation” of the Brazilian’s qualities at Old Trafford.

Why Manchester United like Joao Gomes

“Joao Gomes is attracting strong interest,” one source told me. “United’s scouts have a strong appreciation for his energetic playing style. He’s seen as someone who could be perfect to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.”

The situation will most likely be one to follow next summer rather than this January, as Wolves are “insisting on keeping the player”, according to multiple sources. The club are currently in a relegation battle, and the player is on a contract until 2030.

Clearly, if they go down they will face pressure to sell, but for now Wolves will surely do everything they can to keep hold of Gomes so he can help them stay up.

There is no mention of asking price or anything like that yet – sources close to Wolves are keeping quiet on that as their stance is clear and strong: Gomes is under contract and not for sale.

This leaves United with a decision to make – do they focus on Gomes as their long-term priority, and therefore wait until the summer? Or will Ruben Amorim push for a new signing in that position in January?

Manchester United’s other midfield targets

There are, after all, some midfielders out there who might be more realistic as January targets, with plenty of talents being considered inside Old Trafford.

I’ve written here about Elliot Anderson being a top target for the Red Devils, but that’s another tricky deal to get done in the middle of the season.

There is also interest in bringing Scott McTominay back, and Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi is a long-term target.

For January, another name to watch could be Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, who Amorim also likes, but whose wage demands might make a deal tricky.

Kobbie Mainoo’s future could also be linked to this as he wants to leave, but MUFC blocked his departure in the summer and might do so again, depending on the availability of replacements.