Ruben Amorim at a Man United press conference

Manchester United remain keen on signing Conor Gallagher despite Atletico Madrid’s reluctance to sell.

Conor Gallagher’s future has become a massive talking point as he no longer has a prominent role at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

Manchester United are well aware of his situation, and according to a report from Fichajes, Ruben Amorim’s team are keen on acquiring his services, as they look to reinforce their squad.

Conor Gallagher facing lack of game time

While Atletico Madrid are reluctant to part ways with the English international mid-season, Manchester United remain persistent in their pursuit of Gallagher.

The 25-year-old midfielder had a decent role in the team last season, but it seems he has gone down the pecking order this time around. While the former Chelsea star has been involved in 18 matches across competitions, he has been on the pitch for just 625 minutes.

The lack of regular game time has resulted in interest from England. Manchester United are one of the most serious suitors. Amorim considers him a perfect fit for his system and believes his experience of playing in the English top flight could come in handy.

What it would take to sign Gallagher?

Despite his diminishing role, the Spanish club are reluctant to part ways with him. They are unlikely to sanction a winter loan move, and the only way he leaves is if they end up receiving an offer of around €30 million.

Amorim is desperate to have more quality in the centre of the park, and given how persistent Manchester United are, they could certainly look to meet Atletico Madrid’s demands. Meanwhile, the player could be in favour of a move as it will allow him to make a better case for a place in the England squad for the World Cup.