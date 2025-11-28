Spanish club closing in on signing Newcastle player

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United reportedly look set to sanction a new loan move for young Spanish midfield player Antonio Cordero as soon as possible.

The 19-year-old looks like an exciting prospect after recently joining the Magpies from Malaga, but he’s struggled to get playing time on loan at Belgian club KVC Westerlo so far this season.

According to Cadena SER, it now looks like this will lead Newcastle to cancel his loan there, with Deportivo La Coruna leading the race for his signature.

Cordero looks like he could develop into a fine player if given the chance to play regularly and develop, so it’s vital that Newcastle get his next loan move right after this difficult spell in Belgium.

Can Antonio Cordero bounce back with loan at Deportivo?

Cordero shone at Malaga and it’s not too surprising to see that there have been numerous Spanish clubs keen on signing him ahead of January.

Deportivo are now emerging as the clear front-runners, however, and it should prove a good move for the teenager to get his career back on track.

Deportivo are currently playing in Spain’s second tier, and are chasing promotion to La Liga, so that should be a good stage for Cordero to show what he can do.

Newcastle fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on Cordero’s progress as Eddie Howe will likely have him in mind as someone who could make an impact on his first-team in the near future.

NUFC have done some smart recruitment in recent years, and landing Cordero on a free transfer should still prove to be a good deal for them, provided they can quickly sort out his difficult situation this season and ensure he gets back onto the pitch as soon as possible.