Agreement soon: David Ornstein delivers major Arsenal update

Mikel Arteta and David Ornstein (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal fully expect to agree a new contract with star player Bukayo Saka soon, according to a new update from the Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

As recently reported for the Daily Briefing, our understanding is that Saka’s new deal is already as good as done, with an official announcement expected close to January.

Ornstein has suggested it’s not quite done yet, but Arsenal seem confident that they’re not at risk of losing the England international, who wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

David Ornstein’s update on Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal future

In today’s piece for the Athletic, Ornstein said of Saka: “Some of the biggest clubs in world football have pursued Saka in the past and would not hesitate to do so again — if there was any realistic possibility of prising the 24-year-old from north London.

“As things stand, Arsenal’s talismanic winger is approaching the final 18 months of his existing contract and in normal circumstances that would present suitors with an opportunity to pounce.”

He adds, however, that “these are not normal circumstances” and that “there is no indication of him wanting to leave” Arsenal.

Ornstein continued: “Talks continue over a new deal, which Arsenal hope will be their latest high-profile extension, and all expectations are that an agreement will be reached soon to tie down the England international.”

Bukayo Saka is a key part of Arsenal’s future

Saka has been a star performer for Arsenal since rising up from the club’s academy, making 279 appearances for the north London giants.

The 24-year-old arguably hasn’t even peaked yet, so it will be exciting to see what more he can contribute to Mikel Arteta’s side in the years to come.

It’s not surprising to see Ornstein mentioning big clubs keeping an eye on Saka, but Arsenal seems to be as good a place as any for a world class talent like him to be right now.

Saka and Arsenal currently sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables and look close to unstoppable at the moment after hugely impressive wins over both Tottenham and Bayern Munich in the last few days.