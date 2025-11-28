Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking to bring in a new assistant first-team doctor in the coming months.

According to a vacancy advertised by the club, they are looking for a proven assistant doctor who can help them with their injury problems this season. Newcastle have had a disappointing start to the Premier League season and they are 14th in the league table. They have had an extensive injury list and they are clearly looking to get rid of it.

Newcastle have struggled with injuries

Many of their important players have struggled with injury problems this season and Newcastle need to sort out their problem if they want to finish in a respectable position this season. They have produced some important performances, but they are quite inconsistent. Having their key players back in the side will certainly help them bounce back strongly during the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see if they can find the right appointment over the next few weeks that will help them get over their injury nightmare.

Newcastle have quality players at their disposal and they are expected to push for European qualification at the very least.

They have done well to sign some quality players during the summer transfer window as well. It will be interesting to see if they can work to improve the injury situation at the club and bring in further reinforcements during the January window. Having quality players at their disposal will help them get their season back on track.

Newcastle need help with injuries

They are competing in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League. The congestion of fixtures has certainly played a part in injuries and Newcastle will have to find a way to cope with the gruelling schedule.

A new assistant doctor will certainly help them. It will be interesting to see who they end up appointing. They have an ambitious project and they are looking to build a formidable squad for the future. They will need to make changes behind the scenes as well in order to put together a successful team. Having quality players at the club is not enough to compete at the highest level regularly.

Newcastle have shown great ambition in recent months and they managed to win a domestic cup last season as well. If they can get the backroom in order as well, there is no doubt that they could be a force to be reckoned with.

