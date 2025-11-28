Tottenham would be open to signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani permanently next summer.

While the French striker didn’t have the best of starts to life at Tottenham, he finally hit top gear against PSG in the Champions League. On the back of his sensational performance, Spurs are now open to the idea of signing him on a permanent basis, according to Dean Jones via TEAMtalk.

While speaking about his future at the North London club, Jones said: “Tottenham were so happy to sign Kolo Muani, and now we are starting to see his true qualities,”

“They always felt that when he was back to his usual sharp self, they would have one of the best goal scorers in the league, and his finishing in Paris this week was a sign of that.

“They think there is so much more to come from him, and there is still every chance that this could turn out to be a longer-term signing.

“He’s looking for somewhere to thrive and feel happy, and Spurs need someone they can rely on for goals. This loan spell suited everyone, but I know that Spurs do have an eye on trying to make it permanent if it works out.

“If he stays fit and is in form, then Spurs won’t have to sign a striker in January and can focus on a wide attacker, as initially planned. With Solanke and Kolo Muani as the main strikers, they could be in good shape – it’s just knowing whether they are going to be out there frequently enough.

“If Kolo Muani is a success, then it really helps Spurs out, not just for this season, but maybe beyond that too.”