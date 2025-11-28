Tottenham have undergone significant off-field changes in recent months. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for the Manchester City attacker Savinho.

The Brazilian has not had regular opportunities at Manchester City, and Tottenham could look to provide him with an exit route. They tried to sign him last summer, but Manchester City were not keen on letting him leave. Spurs were interested in securing a £70 million move for him at the start of the season.

Spurs eyeing January move for Savinho

Meanwhile, Dean Jones from Team Talk claims that Tottenham have £100 million to spend in January, and they could look to return for the Brazilian if he is made available. Thomas Frank has reportedly requested at least one more attacker in January.

Savinho could be a quality acquisition for them. The 21-year-old will be looking to play regularly, and Tottenham might be able to provide him with those opportunities. He will add unpredictability and cutting-edge in the final third. Savinho has been hailed as a “top player” in the past.

Tottenham need more quality on the flanks, and the Brazilian has the technical attributes to develop into an important player for them.

His desire to succeed will be an added bonus for the north London club if they manage to get the deal done. Savinho is highly rated across Europe, and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Manchester City will not benefit him.

Man City unlikely to sell Savinho

Tottenham would do well to secure his signature, but it seems unlikely that Manchester City will allow the player to move on in January. They will not want to weaken the squad. They will look to push for major trophies this season, and keeping the Brazilian makes a lot of sense. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to push for a move away from the club.

If he wants to compete in the World Cup with Brazil next summer, he needs regular football at the club level. Joining Tottenham could be ideal for him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.