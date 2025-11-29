Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United will have to fork out £75 million to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Karim Adeyemi.

The German international has taken his game to the next level in recent seasons, and some of the biggest clubs are now after his signature. While his contract at Borussia Dortmund runs until the summer of 2027, they will struggle to keep hold of him beyond this season.

Karim Adeyemi price revealed

According to a report from Fichajes, the German giants have set a massive price tag of £75 million on their star winger amidst interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Adeyemi has only gone from strength to strength since joining the German outfit in the summer of 2022. While he is only 23, he has reached a level of maturity that is rare in players of his age.

He is widely regarded as one of the best young wingers in the world. While he prefers playing on the right flank, he can feature anywhere in attack, making him an interesting option for clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester United could battle it out for Adeyemi

Adeyemi seems keen on making a move to the Premier League as he wants to test himself in a more physical league. His desire to move to England is a massive boost for Manchester United and Arsenal.

Both Premier League giants are keen on adding him to their ranks. The Gunners seek more quality on the flank to further bolster their squad, while the Red Devils see him as a player who could add something different to their attack and help revive the club.

With key players leaving for the African Cup of Nations, Adeyemi could be an immediate solution to quite a few of Ruben Amorim’s problems. Despite the massive asking price, the Premier League giants seem ready to make a move.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that the player prefers a move to Arsenal over Manchester United.