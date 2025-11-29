Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on during the pre-season. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have established contact as they look to sign Arsenal attacking target Serhou Guirassy.

The Guinea striker has been on fire since joining Borussia Dortmund, and his impressive performances for the German club haven’t gone unnoticed. Multiple top clubs across Europe are ready to prise him away from the Bundesliga giants.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea have entered the race for Serhou Guirassy’s signature. They have established contact as they look to sign the 29-year-old, who is already on the wishlist of rivals Arsenal. With the two London giants keen on his signature, we could be in for an intense transfer battle.

Guirassy had an impressive debut campaign last time out, and he has carried that form into the new season. The 29-year-old striker has nine goals and four assists in his 17 outings so far.

A special clause in Serhou Guirassy contract

While his contract at Dortmund runs until the summer of 2028, there are multiple top clubs that could try to prise him away next summer. The report suggests there is an exclusive €50 million release clause in his contract for selected clubs.

The special clause has resulted in interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Chelsea and Arsenal being two of those. The Gunners have been monitoring him for weeks ahead of a potential transfer.

Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for Guirassy

While they signed Viktor Gyokeres last summer, Mikel Arteta is keen on having more firepower as he looks for an upgrade on Kai Havertz and injury-prone Gabriel Jesus.

The North London club will face fierce battle from rivals Chelsea, who have already established contact with his representatives. The Blues are looking to understand the terms of signing the 29-year-old. They tried to sign him a few months ago as well.

While Maresca’s team invested in young strikers last summer, the move hasn’t quite worked out. As a result, they are looking at Guirassy as a more experienced and proven player to bolster their attack.