Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in England, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has struggled for regular opportunities at the North London club, and Chelsea would be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

Chelsea believe that he is a player for the future, and they are ready to give him an important role in the team. They are hoping to develop him into a key player for the club.

Arsenal cannot lose Myles Lewis-Skelly

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to sanction his departure. They will not want to lose a promising young talent like him. However, they will need to give him more opportunities if they want to keep him at the club.

Mark Brus revealed on The Daily Briefing: “Chelsea very much want to make their pitch to Lewis-Skelly, they’d love to bring him in and make him a key player, something that’s not guaranteed for him at Arsenal.”

Lewis-Skelly needs game time

A player of his ability will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal every week. If they cannot provide him with the necessary platform, he might look to move on in future. Chelsea could certainly use more quality in the full-back areas, and the 19-year-old would be a long-term investment for them.

He has all the tools to develop into a quality Premier League defender. Joining Chelsea could be an exciting opportunity for him, especially if he fails to secure a spot at Arsenal.

Arsenal have an exceptional squad packed with talent. It might be difficult for them to accommodate the 19-year-old in the starting lineup regularly. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.