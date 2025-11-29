"Deal sealed" - Fabrizio Romano says midfielder is on his way to sign for Manchester United

Manchester United are closing in on a new signing (Photo by Alex Livesey, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have sealed a deal to sign Colombian wonderkid midfielder Cristian Orozco, who is now on his way to England to finalise the move.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has posted on X about a $1m deal being in place for the Red Devils to sign Orozco from Fortaleza.

See below for more details as Romano says Orozco is travelling to England with leading Man Utd scout Giuseppe Antonaccio, with the pair pictured together in the journalist’s post…

??? EXCLUSIVE: Cristian Orozco, on his way to England as he’s signing at Manchester United. $1m deal sealed with Fortaleza for the Colombian midfielder. He’s now travelling to Manchester with Lead Scout Giuseppe Antonaccio. ?? pic.twitter.com/KDFRmXZKHj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 29, 2025

Who is Manchester United’s latest signing Cristian Orozco?

Orozco is not yet the biggest name in world football, so some United fans might be a little underwhelmed by this deal for now, and it might be some time before we see the Colombian youngster playing for the club’s first-team.

Still, the 17-year-old is very highly rated in South America, and United will hope they’ve found themselves a real gem here after missing out on talents like this in recent years.

Clubs like Brighton and Bournemouth have become really good at identifying young players like this and signing them on the cheap before selling them for a big profit later on.

United will now hope Orozco can go on to emulate someone like Moises Caicedo, who has been a perfect example of that model executed to perfection by Brighton.

Orozco also plays defensive midfield, so it will be interesting to see if he can enjoy a similar path in the Premier League.

Still, the Manchester Evening News add that he can’t play for the club until he turns 18 in July, so this looks more like a pre-agreement rather than a signing that’s going through right now.