Expert reveals Bayern could launch transfer move for Liverpool star on one condition

Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Alexander Isak (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk has given some insight into how Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate could end up moving to the Allianz Arena.

It seems for now that Bayern’s top priority is on keeping Dayot Upamecano, who is another top defender coming towards the end of his contract.

According to Falk for CF Bayern Insider, Bayern are fully focused on tying Upamecano down to a new deal, and they won’t move for Konate or other defensive targets if the Frenchman stays.

Liverpool face a fight to keep Konate anyway as he’s in the final few months of his deal and also has interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as we’ve reported here.

Konate could be a decent option for Bayern as well, but only if Upamecano ends up leaving, it would seem.

Christian Falk on Ibrahima Konate’s potential transfer to Bayern

Writing in his latest report, Falk said: “Bayern are maintaining all their focus on securing a contract extension for Upamecano.

“That’s their only priority. If the French defender signs a new deal with Bayern, they will not move for either Konate or Guehi.”

He added: “So, the possibility of signing Konate is not entirely off, but it hinges on many factors.”

Liverpool fans will hope this can boost their chances of tying Konate down to a new contract, but it remains to be seen if he can be convinced at this late stage after failing to reach an agreement so far.

Liverpool and Bayern to do business again?

We saw Luis Diaz moving from Liverpool to Bayern last summer, and it could be that Konate will follow his former teammate there.

On top of that, LFC have been linked with Michael Olise, though one imagines Bayern will do everything they can to keep the talented French winger.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo was also a target for Bayern, while Ryan Gravenberch moved from the Allianz Arena to Anfield a few years ago.