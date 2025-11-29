A detailed view of a name plate which reads "Leicester City" on the back of the dugout. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leicester City have had a disastrous start to the league campaign, and they are 15th in the table.

They are in a fight for survival, and Marti Cifuentes has been criticised heavily.

The manager is under a lot of pressure right now, and there have been rumours of a potential sack. According to Football Insider, the manager could be shown the door soon if the results do not improve quickly.

Recent victories eased the pressure on the manager, but the Foxes produced a disappointing display against Southampton, and Cifuentes is under the scanner once again. It will be interesting to see if he can get the best out of his players in the coming weeks.

Report: 27-year-old Leicester City ace could be on the move in January

Marti Cifuentes is under the scanner

Pete O’Rourke claims: “Yeah again obviously it eased the pressure on him in recent weeks when he got those back to back wins against Norwich and Stoke. “That had eased the pressure on him, but again, it was another disappointing result against Southampton in midweek which leaves Leicester 15th in the table. “The thing is, they might be low down in the table, but the Championship is so tight they’re still just three points away from the playoff places. “A couple of wins would soon have them back up there, but then again, a couple of defeats would have them tumbling down the table. “Obviously, more defeats for Cifuentes will increase the pressure on him. Nobody expected this, Leicester sitting 15th at this stage of the season.”

Cifuentes set for the sack?

The Foxes are unlikely to be patient with him for longer. If the results do not improve, they will be forced into making a decision. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality manager to replace him. A club of their stature is expected to fight for promotion in the Championship, but they have been quite disappointing this season.

There is no doubt that they have the players to perform way better than they have this season. The manager has to shoulder some of the blame. However, the players need to raise their performance levels as well.

It remains to be seen how the results shape up over the next few weeks. It would not be surprising if a decision is made ahead of the January window, should Leicester continue to falter.

Report: 21-year-old playmaker likely to complete a permanent exit from Leicester