Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could look to replace Federico Chiesa with Antoine Semenyo in the winter transfer window.

Federico Chiesa’s future has become a big talking point in recent weeks. While he had a promising start to the season, the Italian international hasn’t had regular game time at Anfield. As a result, multiple top clubs are interested in signing the former Juventus star.

Liverpool could sell Federico Chiesa

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Liverpool could look to cash in on the 28-year-old amidst growing interest from Serie A clubs. However, the Reds will only sanction his departure once they secure a replacement. They have their eyes set on Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo to take his place in the team.

Chiesa had the opportunity to leave the Merseyside club in the summer after a disappointing season last time out. However, he opted to stay at the club in hopes of fighting for a prominent role under Arne Slot.

Cheisa is not rated by Arne Slot

While he had a few promising cameos at the start of the season, he has been on the fringes of the Dutch manager’s squad. He has only had 380 minutes of first-team action in his 14 outings across competitions.

Despite the early promise, he is not an important part of Slot’s team. With multiple Italian clubs keen on bringing him back to his homeland, Liverpool could look to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window.

While speaking about Chiesa’s future at Liverpool, O’Rourke said: “He has been used more frequently this season, but more of a fringe player coming off the bench, he’s only had two starts and both in the EFL Cup.“

“It seems like he’s not trusted by Arne Slot to get a run in the team despite some fans calling for Chiesa to have a go and see if he can spark a revival of their fortunes.“

“I can only see Chiesa leaving if Liverpool were to bring in a replacement and whether they do follow up their interest in Antoine Semenyo, then maybe that could open the door for a move for Chiesa.”

Will Chiesa leave Liverpool in January?

Italian clubs could knock on Liverpool’s door to try and sign the 28-year-old. While he is happy at Anfield, he could certainly consider a move away, as it could help him make a better case for a place in Italy’s World Cup squad.

Liverpool could consider selling him for the right price, as he is not an integral part of their plans. But that will only happen if they manage to secure an ideal replacement in the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds have had their eyes on Semenyo, and it will be interesting to see if they revive their pursuit of the Bournemouth star. Given his track record in the Premier League, he could prove to be a sensational signing for them.