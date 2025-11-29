"Incredible" Premier League manager on Liverpool's list to replace Arne Slot

Arne Slot reacts during Liverpool's defeat to PSV (Photo by Carl Recine)

Liverpool are reportedly already keeping an eye on potential manager targets in case they decide to sack Arne Slot, with Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola being linked.

The highly-rated Spanish tactician has done a hugely impressive job with the Cherries, getting them to play some fantastic football and keeping them competitive despite often having to sell key players to bigger clubs.

Iraola has been linked with other big clubs like Manchester United in recent times, and it seems inevitable he’ll land himself a bigger job at some point.

Former Bournemouth man Jamie Redknapp praised Iraola as “incredible” and also backed him to land a job at any club he wants…

"I think he can manage any team in world football" ? Jamie Redknapp says Bournemouth have to enjoy Andoni Iraola while he is at the club ? pic.twitter.com/qGLSWKPrK4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2025

Our information earlier this season was that Iraola was being eyed by Man United, as reported here for the Daily Briefing, but the latest is that he’s on Liverpool’s radar.

There’s also been talk of Chelsea eyeing Iraola as a long-term candidate, but what’s the latest on his situation?

Andoni Iraola eyed by Liverpool and other big clubs

According to Fichajes, the LFC board are considering parting ways with Slot after a disastrous recent run of form that has seen them lose nine of their last twelve games.

The Reds are said to be considering an ambitious potential return for former manager Jurgen Klopp as one option, along with a surprise move for Ange Postecoglou.

However, perhaps the most intriguing candidate there is Iraola, who also seems most likely to be the most realistic option for the Merseyside giants right now.

Klopp has publicly spoken numerous times about not wanting to return to management, so it’s hard to see him going back on that less than two years after leaving his role at Anfield.

Iraola looks a much better bet than Postecoglou, so that seems like one to watch if Slot can’t turn things around quickly.

Liverpool take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday and surely anything other than three points is going to lead to serious pressure mounting on their manager.