(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh.

The 21-year-old has done quite well since moving to the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Liverpool.

Liverpool need a winger like Yankuba Minteh

They need more quality on the flanks, and Minteh certainly fit the profile. He has worked with Arne Slot in the past, and the Liverpool manager has been very vocal about his admiration for the player in the past, claiming that his pace is a “huge weapon”.

A reunion could be exciting for all parties. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follows up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the explosive winger from Brighton. The English club will not want to sell a promising prospect like Minteh, and Liverpool might need to pay a premium to convince them. It is no secret that they are looking to add more quality on the flanks. They have been linked with Antoine Semenyo as well.

They have missed the trickery and explosiveness of Luis Diaz since his departure. They are looking to fill that void in the coming months with Minteh, as per Fichajes.

Minteh could develop into a star

Minteh is still only 21, and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. The African will feel that a move to Liverpool could unlock his true potential. He would get to work with a manager he knows closely, and Slot could bring out the best in him

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool comes forward with an official proposal. Convincing Brighton to sell the player will not be easy.

Furthermore, the Seagulls will not want to weaken the squad in the middle of the season, and any move might have to wait until the summer.