Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans following the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brazilian international Luiz Henrique talks about his desire to play in the Premier League and his love for Arsenal.

Luiz Henrique has only gone from strength to strength since joining Zenit Saint Petersburg at the start of 2025. His impressive rise hasn’t gone unnoticed, as multiple top clubs have been linked with the Brazilian international.

The 24-year-old was recently asked about his long-term aspirations during an interview with Globo Esporte, and he went ahead and openly expressed his desire to play in the Premier League and his admiration for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tracking Henrique for years.

Luiz Henrique on Arsenal

Henrique said to Globo Esporte: “I’m going to let life take me. I want to fulfil my contract here at Zenit, but I have dreams of playing for a team in England and playing in the Champions League. Since I was a kid, my dream has always been to play in England. There’s a team there that I like a lot, which is Arsenal. But, as I said, I want to fulfil my contract first.”

The left-footed winger is a big Arsenal fan and would love the opportunity to play for them. While he hasn’t been linked with the North London club just yet, he multiple English clubs have been interested in him in the recent past.

Quite a few Premier League outfits were linked with him during his time at Botafogo, but they didn’t really make any concrete moves to sign him. While Arsenal are not yet in the mix, they can certainly consider signing the Brazilian international.

Why Arsenal could look to sign Henrique?

They would have certainly taken note after he openly talked about his dream of playing for the North London club. Mikel Arteta seeks more quality and depth on the flanks. While Arsenal are looking for more quality on the left flank, they won’t mind having someone who can feature on either flank, as well as a number ten.

He has the pace, loves to take on defenders, and has the traits to break lines on either flank, making him a perfect fit for Arteta’s team. While he has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League, the 24-year-old did make it clear that he wants to honour his contract at Saint Petersburg for now.