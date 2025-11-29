Report: Man City ready to beat Man Utd to £100m transfer, deal could happen this January

Elliot Anderson and Pep Guardiola (Photo by Michael Regan, Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make Nottingham Forest midfielder and Manchester United transfer target Elliot Anderson one of their priorities for 2026.

The £100m-rated England international could even be on the move this January if Forest’s high asking price is met, according to the Daily Mail.

Information we received recently was that Man Utd were confident over signing Anderson for considerably below that £100m fee, possibly for as little as £60m.

However, it makes sense that Forest would ask for much more than that to allow such an important player to leave in the middle of the season.

The Elliot Anderson transfer situation in full

Anderson has attracted a lot of headlines recently after such impressive performances in the Premier League and with the England national team.

The Times have also linked the 23-year-old with Liverpool, while we also understand that Chelsea really like the player and are considering him as they prepare to invest in a major midfield signing.

Journalist Ben Jacobs was also recently quoted by Geordie Boot Boys as saying that Anderson’s former club Newcastle also shouldn’t be ruled out as he never wanted to leave them in the first place.

Manchester City need Elliot Anderson to replace Rodri

It makes sense that City now seem to be stepping up their interest in Anderson as he looks ideal to come in as the long-term replacement for Rodri.

City have had some bad luck with Rodri’s fitness in recent times, with the Spain international missing most of last season and struggling again with knocks this term.

Anderson is a similar calibre of player and now looks badly needed to help MCFC get back to their best.

Still, United could also do with rebuilding their midfield around someone like that, with Ruben Amorim in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing Casemiro and an upgrade on the unconvincing Manuel Ugarte.