Manchester United have been linked with the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez once again.

The player was linked with Manchester United during the summer window, but the Red Devils opted to sign Senne Lammens instead.

According to Football Insider, the player is likely to leave the West Midlands club soon. There are issues surrounding his personality and behaviour. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to make a move for him in the future.

Emiliano Martinez is a quality keeper

Keith Wyness claims: “Look, he’s a good keeper, great shot stopper, but there are certainly some issues around his personality and his behaviour. “They always say goalkeepers are mad and he’s certainly one of those paid up members of the mad goalkeeper union. But still, I think he’s a quality keeper and think a lot of clubs would be looking for him. “It was supposed to be Man United and I wouldn’t be surprised if that one’s knocking around as well because the new younger keeper I think really should be a number two at present.”

They could use another reliable goalkeeper in their ranks, especially with players like Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir expected to be offloaded permanently. There is no doubt that Martinez has the quality to play for the biggest club in the world. He has shown that consistently with club and country. He was outstanding during the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Martinez needs to address his issues

However, one has to assume that he would need to sort out his personality and behavioural issues in order to join a big club. He is entering the twilight stages of his career, and this could be the final opportunity for him to play for an elite club. Manchester United would be an attractive destination.

He has previously failed to prove himself at Arsenal, and he will look to make his Mark at a top club.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.