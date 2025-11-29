Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans after a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to break the bank and fork out €150 million to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian international’s future has become a massive talking point as he doesn’t seem keen on extending his stay at the club. Multiple top clubs are keeping tabs on his situation and would pounce on an opportunity to sign him.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are determined to sign Vinicius Junior next summer to transform their attack. The Red Devils are ready to shatter their transfer record (€105m for Paul Pogba) and fork out around €150 million to sign the 25-year-old.

Vinicius Junior could be on his way out of Real Madrid

Vinicius was a regular feature in Real Madrid’s XI under Carlo Ancelotti, but that hasn’t been the case under Xabi Alonso. He has often started on the bench and has even been subbed off in big games. As a result of this, the duo do not share the best of relations.

With his role in the team changing, the Brazilian is no longer keen on extending his stay at the club beyond 2027. With just 18 months left on his deal, Los Blancos are desperate for a renewal. But if they fail to secure his future, they might have to consider selling him next summer.

Man United prepare blockbuster offer to sign Vinicius

Manchester United are well aware of his situation and are ready to make the most out of it. The Red Devils consider the 25-year-old a perfect fit for their project.

They believe he could transform their attack and become one of the cornerstones of their project. As a result, they have already initiated contact with his representatives and are seriously considering making a historic investment of €150 million to bring him to Old Trafford. The massive financial offer will certainly tempt Real Madrid.