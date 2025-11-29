Fans of Manchester United acknowledge the players after a Premier League match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are very interested in the Brazilian prospect, Robinho Junior.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are showing strong interest in the young Brazilian, and they are determined to make a strong push for him.

Robinho Junior is one for the future

The 17-year-old is highly rated across South America, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He is a versatile attacker capable of operating anywhere across the front three. Manchester United might be able to nurture him into a future star.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the young attacker. He is regarded as one of the gems of Brazilian football. The move to England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. He would be a long-term investment for the English club, and they could groom him into an asset.

Manchester United have done well to nurture young players in the past. They will hope to help the 17-year-old improve as well.

Several other clubs are monitoring his progress, and Manchester United are unlikely to be able to secure his signature without any challenge. They should look to move quickly if they want to get the deal done.

Man United ready to break their transfer record for signing who could take them to a new level

Robinho could fancy a big move

Robinho Junior needs to test himself at the highest level if he wants to develop into a star. The move to Manchester United would be ideal. However, he must seek proper assurance from the English club before making a move. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. He needs to join a team where there is a clear plan for his development.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Manchester United have the financial muscle to pay a premium for him and convince Santos to sell in January.

It remains to be seen whether a formal offer is presented in the coming weeks now.

Man United linked with player who has “issues around his personality and his behaviour”