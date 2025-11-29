Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, shouts instructions to his players. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to battle top clubs to sign FC Midtjylland’s attacking sensation Franculino Dju.

The Guinea-Bissau striker has been in fine form this season, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed. European giants could enter into an intense transfer battle to sign the Midtjylland star.

Tottenham are keen on Franculino as well.

Franculino Dju is in demand

According to Tipsbladet, Manchester United are keen on acquiring his services. The Premier League giants have entered the race for his signature, and they are set to battle the likes of Everton and Bayern Munich for his signature.

The 21-year-old striker has been on fire this season, having bagged 19 goals and three assists in his 28 outings across competitions. He has emerged as one of the most promising forwards in all of Europe, and interest in his services is no surprise.

Manchester United are keen on Franculino

The Red Devils are scouting the market for a new striker amidst uncertainty around Joshua Zirkzee’s long-term future, and they have identified Franculino Dju as an interesting option to reinforce their attack.

He could help them both in the short as well as long run. But Manchester United will have to battle the likes of Everton and Bayern Munich to secure his services. The Toffees have a long-standing interest in him and want him as an upgrade for Beto.

Meanwhile, the German club see him as an interesting option for the long run. They have an interesting project at hand, and can certainly rival the Red Devils from a financial viewpoint.

Midtjylland will look for around €35 million to offload the 21-year-old, so it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to invest that big a fee on someone who only has limited experience at the highest level.