Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are determined to push hard to sign Barcelona attacking mainstay Raphinha.

Despite doing wonders for Barcelona in recent seasons, Raphinha has often been linked with a move back to the Premier League. This time around, Newcastle United have emerged as a potential destination.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Raphinha as well.

Raphinha back to England?

According to a report from Fichajes, the Magpies are willing to make a significant financial offer to sign the Brazilian international if the Catalan giants are willing to negotiate his departure.

Raphinha had an exceptional campaign for Barcelona last season, as he finished with 34 goals and 26 assists in his 57 outings. His sensational performances earned him a Ballon d’Or nomination.

The 28-year-old has carried that form into the new season, and he remains an integral part of Hansi Flick’s team. However, he has been linked with a move away yet again.

Newcastle plot raid on Barcelona for Raphinha

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Brazilian international as they look for more quality in the final third. The Magpies believe signing Raphinha would be a statement of intent, and they are willing to offer him a competitive salary to make it happen.

Their sporting directors are convinced that he could transform their attack and end up being one of their leaders. Having played in the Premier League with Leeds United, Raphinha won’t take long to adjust to life at the Tyneside club. He has previously turned down a move to Chelsea.

While the 28-year-old is an integral part of Flick’s plans, Barcelona’s financial situation could lead to a potential departure. They could look to cash in on him, if they recieve a significant financial offer.