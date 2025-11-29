Serhou Guirassy celebrates with his Dortmund teammates (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Leading German football journalist Florian Plettenberg has more or less confirmed our story from over a week ago about Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy and a potential transfer to the Premier League.

The prolific Guinea international has shone for Dortmund, and his form has sparked interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea ahead of January, as reported here for the Daily Briefing.

Plettenberg has also named those clubs as options, whilst adding that Guirassy could also be one to watch for other big names like Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

Serhou Guirassy transfer latest as Premier League clubs hover for €50m Dortmund striker

See below for details in Plettenberg’s post on X, formerly Twitter…

?? Serhou #Guirassy is one to watch for the summer, as he could leave Borussia Dortmund. 29 y/o top striker is understood to have a release clause that should be at “only” around €50 million. It applies to seven top clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool,… pic.twitter.com/HwfxbZzWje — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 29, 2025

As our report also mentioned, Guirassy has a €50m clause for specific clubs, and we were told this could also be active in January, though Plettenberg suggests this is more one to watch for the summer.

Could Serhou Guirassy be worth the €50m transfer fee?

Guirassy has nine goals and three assists in all competitions for Dortmund so far this season, and his recent record in general is hugely impressive.

Club Season Games Goals Stuttgart 2022/23 28 14 Stuttgart 2023/24 30 30 Borussia Dortmund 2024/25 50 38 Borussia Dortmund 2025/26 17 9

Although Guirassy has been a bit of a late bloomer, and he’ll turn 30 later this season, one imagines he’d be tempting for a lot of top clubs.

Perhaps he wouldn’t be the most long-term option, but he’s in the form of his life right now and we’ve seen a few players being able to play on at a high level until their late 30s in recent times.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are prime examples of this, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski and Olivier Giroud are others who’ve recently done it.

Harry Kane is 32 but also looking better than ever, so could be another who’ll continue to be world class for a while longer, so perhaps Guirassy could do the same.

Which clubs need Serhou Guirassy?

All three of Arsenal, Chelsea and United arguably need Guirassy right now to give them more options up front.

Viktor Gyokeres joined the Gunners in the summer but hasn’t made the most convincing start, while he’s also been injured recently at the same time as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, so more depth is surely needed at the Emirates Stadium.

United also signed a new striker this season in the form of Benjamin Sesko, but he’s also proven underwhelming, while Joshua Zirkzee is still out of favour after a lack of impact at Old Trafford.

Chelsea also brought in both Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the summer but the pair have just five goals between them, so Guirassy could be an important upgrade.