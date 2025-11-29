West Ham United flag (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are leading the race to sign the Union SG striker Promise David.

According to a report from Team Talk, West Ham have been monitoring the Canadian forward for a while, and they are looking to get the deal done in January. It is no secret that they need to add more goals to the side.

Promise David has been in fine form

David scored 24 goals for USG last season, and he is highly rated across your. The player has been labelled as “the monster” by his teammates. West Ham have already made contact with his club to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly.

The player will cost around €20 million. Given his age and potential, it could prove to be a shrewd investment for the London club. They are in desperate need of a reliable goal scorer, and the 24-year-old would be ideal for them.

The towering Canadian forward has the physicality to adapt to English football, and he could make an immediate impact. David could be an upgrade on the current options at the London club.

West Ham could use David

West Ham are currently fighting for survival, and they are 17th in the league table. Adding a reliable goal scorer could prove to be season-defining for them. They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and they should look to complete the transfer quickly.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old striker will be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him to showcase his qualities at a higher level. He will look to establish himself as a key player for club and country.