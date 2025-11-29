The West Ham badge and stadium store outside prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United could look to cash in on Andy Irving during the January transfer window, according to Claret and Hugh.

The 25-year-old Scottish midfielder was linked with a move away from the club in the summer as well. Celtic were keen on securing his signature back then. However, West Ham decided to keep him at the club. It appears that he does not have a future under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Where will Andy Irving end up?

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can find a suitable destination for the player in January. It does not make sense to hold onto players who are not going to be a part of their plans going forward. They should look to cash in on him and use the proceeds to invest in the squad.

West Ham are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. They have shown improvement in recent weeks, and they are unbeaten in the last three League matches. However, they are 17th on the table, and they need to improve in order to stay up.

Signing the right players could be crucial to their hopes of survival. Getting rid of the 25-year-old will bring in the funds to improve the team.

Irving needs to play

Meanwhile, Irving needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at the London club is unlikely to benefit him. He will look to get his career back on track as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He has the quality to compete at a high level, and perhaps a move to Scotland would be ideal for him.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic are prepared to renew their interest in the player. They could use more depth in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old would be useful for them.