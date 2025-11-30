Arne Slot explains decision to drop Mo Salah for the trip to West Ham United

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s Liverpool side travel to West Ham United as the Dutchman tries to get his team back into form.

The defending Premier League champions have struggled to perform this season.

Slot’s team are placed in the bottom half of the Premier League standings and the defense of their league title has looked shaky all season.

The Merseyside club are currently 13th in the league after a disastrous start to their season which has seen them lose six of the last seven Premier League matches.

The performances of their senior players have come under scrutiny. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, who both signed new deals at Anfield in the summer, have shown signs of ageing for the Premier League club.

Liverpool signings have failed to perform so far

New signings like Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz have all failed to settle in the Premier League.

For the match against West Ham, which is a must win for Slot and his team, he has dropped the team’s star attacker Mohamed Salah.

When asked about it, he said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“We play 4 games in 10 days. Sometimes Alex is on the bench, sometimes Florian. This is the 11 I chose today. It’s never an easy decision to make, it’s not the first time I’ve done this”.

Mo Salah gets much needed rest

Slot’s rotation policy reflects a manager trying to balance immediate results with long-term sustainability. Liverpool’s intense playing style, built on pressing and quick transitions, demands peak physical condition from every player.

And on the other hand, Salah has not been effective this season. The Egyptian attacker has scored just four Premier League goals all season, a surprisingly poor return compared to his numbers last season.

Perhaps he needs rest to get his form back but only time will tell if Slot has made the right decision.

Sources: Liverpool expected to table €60 million bid for ‘extraordinary’ midfielder