Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign a fellow Spaniard. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Arsenal have done a number of very smart transfer moves in recent years, and another could be on the cards for 2026. Mikel Arteta wants a younger midfielder added to his squad next summer, and a familiar avenue could be used to meet this request.

In the last couple of years, Arsenal have sought out the Spanish market, with the likes of Mikel Merino, Martin Zubumendi and Cristhian Mosquera having been brought in from La Liga. This will continue to be used by the Premier League leaders in their search for another midfield option.

Arsenal efforts for Rodrigo Mendoza led by Andrea Berta

As per Football Insider, Arsenal are interested in Elche starlet Rodrigo Mendoza, who has impressed in La Liga this season.

“It’s been a successful avenue for Arsenal in recent transfer windows, bringing in players from Spain. Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, and Mosquera, have come in to Arsenal in recent windows as well. Obviously, Andrea Berta, the sporting director, knows all about Spanish football from his time in Atletico Madrid, so he’ll be well connected as well.

“Mendoza is a very highly rated young player having a good season for Elche in La Liga, so no surprise that Arsenal and other clubs are keeping tabs on the situation. I think that’s what it is right now. I think they’re keeping tabs on him. I don’t think it’s anything firm or concrete that they’re going to make a move for him.

“He has got a release clause in his contract for £17m, which is relatively cheap, so that would pique the interest of a lot of clubs. Real Madrid have been linked with a possible move for him as well but he’s a young player with huge potential so it’s no surprise that Arsenal and other top clubs are looking at him but I don’t think it’d be a priority for Arsenal to try and bring in Mendoza in January.

“I think it’s one that they will continue to keep tabs on and maybe come the summer it’s something that they might firm up in the Spain under-21 international.”

Is Arsenal the right move for Rodrigo Mendoza?

Mendoza has attracted interest from a number of top clubs across Europe, and as of right now, Arsenal are well-placed to win the race for his signature. He would be learning from a top manager in Arteta, while the likes of Zubmendi, Merino and Declan Rice would also help him in his development.