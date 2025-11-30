Evann Guessand is struggling at Aston Villa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Aston Villa only made five senior signings in the summer, but so far, there have been issues with almost all of them. Jadon Sancho was struggled, Harvey Elliott and Victor Lindelof have barely played, but the most concerning situation could be the one with Evann Guessand.

Guessand, who had been wanted by Tottenham earlier in the summer, joined Aston Villa from Nice for a fee in the region of £30m. Hopes were high for the 24-year-old, but he has really struggled at Villa Park, with only one goal and zero assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Aston Villa urged to sell Evann Guessand amid unsettled claims

As per Aston Villa News, Guessand is now reported to have struggled to settle into life living in Birmingham, which has led to former Aston Villa scout Bryan King urging the club to cut their losses on the Ivorian forward.

“I would move Guessand on. The hardest thing for a football club is to admit that they’ve made a mistake. There are a lot of things when it comes to bringing players in, especially foreign players. Living in Birmingham, there are plenty of nice places to live in Birmingham.

“Guessand is obviously under Emery’s watch, they will have had several reports on him before signing him. It’s not only about how he’s playing and training, but it’s also about how he’s living, and an unsure private life usually backfires on the playing side. There will be reasons why he’s not performing, and it might be wise to cut losses and move on if he doesn’t start performing.”

Should Aston Villa look to move on Evann Guessand already?

There is no doubt that Guessand has struggled so far this season, and him being unsettled will have played a significant part in this. However, there is still time for him to improve, and if he can settle into his new life in England, it could lead to an upturn in form.