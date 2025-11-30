Unai Emery wants a new striker at Aston Villa. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a fantastic few weeks in the Premier League, as they find themselves in and around the Champions League places again. In order to secure qualification, Unai Emery is hoping to see his squad added to in the January transfer window, with striker being the main area of interest.

Aston Villa’s impressive form over the last couple of months has come in spite of Ollie Watkins’ slump. The English international, who was strongly linked with a Villa Park exit in the summer, has scored only once in 18 appearances across all competitions, with that solitary strike coming back in September.

Emery does not have a natural replacement for Watkins, which is why one is expected to be sought in the transfer market. The player that comes in could be Igor Thiago, who has been in scintillating form in the Premier League this season.

Aston Villa interested in signing Igor Thiago

Thiago, who has 11 goals in 13 Premier League appearances so far this season for Brentford, is wanted by Aston Villa, according to the Mirror (via SportsView). The 24-year-old is seen as an ideal successor to Watkins, with the plan being for a move to be made when the transfer window opens in January.

However, it will not be easy for Aston Villa to prise Thiago away – especially mid-season. Brentford spent £30m to sign him from Club Brugge in the summer of 2024, so the likelihood is that they would ask for a fee in the region of the £65m they received from the sale of Bryan Mbeumo to Man United in July.

Should Aston Villa splash the cash on Igor Thiago?

Aston Villa are expected to face significant competition for Thiago’s signature, with Tottenham and Newcastle also keen on the Brazilian striker. The price that Brentford set will be very significant, but for a proven Premier League number nine that is not yet in his prime years, it could be worth paying.