Sources: Aston Villa & Tottenham get ready for transfer battle to sign midfield talent

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are preparing an ambitious January move for Anderlecht’s 17-year-old midfield prodigy Nathan De Cat, as they look to reinforce their long-term midfield core under Unai Emery.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Villa have identified the Belgian teenager as a potential partner for Boubacar Kamara in the years ahead and are keen to accelerate talks despite mounting competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, and Bayern Munich.

De Cat, widely regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents, has impressed scouts across Europe.

Aston Villa target Anderlecht star Nathan De Cat

He has already established himself as a regular in Anderlecht’s first team and has featured prominently for Belgium’s U19 side, earning comparisons to Manchester City’s Rodri for his deep-lying playmaking style.

The youngster has made 15 league appearances for Anderlecht in the Jupiler Pro League this season.

While Anderlecht’s official stance remains firm, that De Cat will stay at the club until at least the summer of 2027, insiders suggest the Belgian giants are willing to negotiate if the right offer arrives.

Sources close to the club indicate that a £30 million (€35m) package, including performance-related add-ons, would meet their record sale ambitions

Villa are reportedly readying an offer worth €22–25 million upfront, with additional bonuses and a 10–15% sell-on clause, designed to tempt Anderlecht into early discussions.

Tottenham are also actively pursuing De Cat, with sporting director Johan Lange pushing hard to bring him to north London, while Brighton have made inquiries through intermediaries.

Premier League clubs face Bayern Munich competition

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have maintained regular contact with the player’s representatives but are not expected to formalize an offer until the summer unless forced by Premier League movement.

Two deal structures are currently under consideration, a permanent transfer with an immediate loan back to Anderlecht for the remainder of the season, or a loan deal with a mandatory purchase clause in the summer.

Aston Villa are believed to favor the first option, ensuring the youngster’s development continues uninterrupted in Belgium before joining Emery’s side next season.

