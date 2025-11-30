Xavi Simons during Tottenham's defeat to Fulham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham saw their miserable week compounded on Saturday with a very disappointing 2-1 home defeat against Fulham. Thomas Frank’s side, who had already lost to Arsenal (4-1) and PSG (5-3) over the last seven days, now find themselves 10th in the Premier League, when they had been inside the top four not too long ago.

It was a dreadful start to proceedings for Tottenham, who conceded twice inside the opening six minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Understandably, there was a lot of criticism for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario following his error that led to Harry Wilson’s long-range goal, but one ex-player had more of a problem with Xavi Simons.

Jamie O’Hara critical of Xavi Simons showboating vs Fulham

Taking to X (via FootballFanCast), former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara took aim at Simons, who came on in the 60th minute for Richarlison. The forward, signed in the summer from RB Leipzig, was accused of unnecessary showboating during his time on the pitch.

“If Xavi (Simons) tries one more flick my head’s gonna absolutely go.”

Xavi Simons has had a difficult start to life at Tottenham

Simons did not have the desired impact during his 30-minute cameo against Fulham, with zero shots on target and only one successful dribble. It epitomised his time at Tottenham thus far, which has been very underwhelming – especially considering the hype that was generated when it became clear that he would be joining in the summer.

Up next for Tottenham is a trip to Newcastle. Frank’s side have been much better away from home this season, but they have already been defeated at St James’ Park this season (2-0 in the Carabao Cup), so expectations will not be high for a positive result for the forthcoming Premier League clash on Tyneside.