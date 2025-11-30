“I’m not sure..” – John Terry feels Arsenal star will struggle against Chelsea

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

Chelsea legend John Terry has shared his thoughts ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated Premier League showdown between Chelsea and Arsenal, tipping his former club to make life difficult for the league leaders.

Terry believes Bukayo Saka will not be relishing his individual battle with Marc Cucurella, a player he described as one of Chelsea’s most combative and underrated performers this season.

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge six points clear of their London rivals, with both sides in excellent form following convincing Champions League victories earlier in the week.

The fixture promises to be a statement game for both clubs, for Arsenal, another chance to solidify their title charge, and for Chelsea, an opportunity to prove they belong among the Premier League’s elite again under Enzo Maresca.

John Terry is looking forward to Saka vs Cucurella

Terry highlighted the importance of the individual duels that will shape the contest.

On his TikTok page, he said, as reported by Metro:

“We’ve got some big battles in the middle of the park.

“Moises Caicedo versus Declan Rice, two top-class midfielders who have been superb for both clubs. Week after week, they’re putting in man-of-the-match performances, and that’s going to be massive for whoever wants to control the game.”

Terry, however, reserved particular focus for the right wing, where Saka will go up against Cucurella.

The Arsenal winger has been in fine form this season, contributing heavily to the Gunners’ goal tally, but Terry believes the Spaniard’s relentless aggression and energy could unsettle him.

“We have Saka against Cucurella, that’s always a good battle,” he said.

“I’m not sure Saka likes the aggression Cucurella brings. Every Chelsea fan loves it, though, so hopefully he shows that same fire again on Sunday.”

Terry was full of praise for the Spanish full-back

Terry also praised Chelsea’s defensive improvements, noting how Cucurella recently impressed in the club’s emphatic Champions League win over Barcelona, where he nullified teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

“That performance from Cucurella showed how far he’s come, he’s playing with confidence and discipline, and he’s not afraid of taking on world-class wingers,” Terry added.

With Arsenal’s title ambitions and Chelsea’s resurgence both on the line, Sunday’s clash promises to be one of the defining moments of the Premier League season, and as Terry insists, it may all hinge on who wins the small battles within the bigger war.

A win for the Gunners would make them clear favourites for the title but a win for Chelsea will open the title race and give others hope of catching Mikel Arteta’s side.

Report: Chelsea learn they would have to pay £70 million for 23-year-old defender