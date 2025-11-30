“Looked off it all afternoon” – Journo names Man United star struggling against Palace

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Sky Sports journalist William Bitibiri has criticised the performance of Manchester United defender Leny Yoro against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils are currently losing against Palace at Selhurst Park, thanks to a penalty scored by Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

The attacker won the penalty himself which was conceded by United defender Yoro.

Mateta scored the spot kick easily but he was told to retake the penalty since in his first attempt, he touched the ball twice.

The French attacker made no mistake the second time and scored for his team to give them a deserved lead in the first half.

Leny Yoro criticised for poor Man United performance

Bitibiri, covering the match for Sky Sports on their official website, named Yoro as the player who has looked shaky against Oliver Glasner’s Palace.

He said:

“Yoro has looked off it all afternoon. It’s a definite spot-kick. Clumsy stuff from him.”

The young French defender, who has been Man United’s first choice throughout the season, has struggled against a physical Mateta at Selhurst Park today.

United’s defensive woes are refusing to end. After their recent 1-0 defeat against Everton at Old Trafford, this match became a must win for them.

Ruben Amorim is desperate for a win

There is still a long way to go in this match but Yoro and his defensive partners need to pick up their performance and build a base for the attackers to produce a positive result for Amorim.

As things stand, Man United are currently struggling in the bottom half of the table and despite their desperation for a win today, they have looked poor in all departments at Selhurst Park today.

Amorim will now have to use his half time team tealk to inspire the players and change the trajectory of this match.

