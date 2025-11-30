“Epitome of a proper United player” – Journo praises Man United star for influential performance

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has praised the performance of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes against Crystal Palace.

Man United came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

After the defeat against 10 men Everton at Old Trafford on Monday, Ruben Amorim wanted a response from his team and that is exactly what he got.

Although the Red Devils went a goal down when Jean-Phillipe Mateta scored a penalty in the first half, two goals from the Premier League giants in the second half ensured United get back to winning ways.

After recent draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham and the defeat against Everton, Amorim’s team were desperate for a win and in their difficult away fixture against Palace, they showed their grit and determination to put their poor form behind them.

Bruno Fernandes was the architect of Man United win

Goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount, two players who joined the Red Devils with huge expectation but never truly fulfilled the demands of being a Man United player, changed the trajectory of the match. Both of them were assisted by Fernandes.

Luckhurst posted on X about how crucial Fernandes was for Amorim’s team today.

“Fernandes has been the epitome of a proper United player (again) today. Ranting and raving (but constructively) pointing teammates in the right direction, operating at an intense level and contributing to both goals.”

Amorim needs more consistency from his team

Man United needed that performance from Fernandes. Another defeat would have left them in the bottom half of the Premier League table but that crucial win now takes them to 6th in the league.

They are still nowhere near where they want to be but it is still progress under Amorim.

All they need now is to find consistency and make sure go on a run of positive results with the festive period coming up.

Despite their struggles and issues this season, they can still finish in the top four of the Premier League and after their 15th place finish last season, it would be a huge step up for Amorim and his team.

