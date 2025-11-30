Liverpool are in the midst of a terrible run of form. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Since the end of September, defending Premier League champions Liverpool have been in a state of disarray. Arne Slot’s side have lost nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions, with their previous three defeats seeing an aggregate scoreline of 10-1 (4-1 vs PSV, 3-0 each vs Nottingham Forest and Man City).

This form has seen Liverpool drop to 13th in the Premier League table. It has also led to strong speculation on the future of Slot, with replacements said to have already been lined up by Anfield officials.

Pressure builds on Arne Slot as players accusations levelled

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has accused Liverpool’s players of showing a lack of desire in recent weeks.

“Slot said after the defeat to PSV, he feels he still has the backing of the Liverpool hierarchy, but no doubt he is fighting for his job. He’s presiding over the worst run for Liverpool in 71 years, with three big consecutive losses by a margin of three goals or more.

“It’s been a real worrying time for Liverpool and especially Arne Slot. You’d have to even raise question marks about the heart and desire of the team right now as well. It seems there’s a lack of fight amongst the players, which is hard to see. It just looks like confidence has evaporated from the team and it seems like it’s filtering through to the supporters as well who are losing a bit of confidence in Slot and the players.”

Do Liverpool need to sack Arne Slot before it’s too late?

Despite their dreadful run of form, Liverpool are only four points away from the Premier League top four, and they have a game in hand (vs West Ham on Sunday). They are still in a good position, but if their form fails to pick up over the coming weeks, it would be no surprise to see a new manager brought in to save their season.