(Photo by Alex Pantling/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta has slammed the FA following his recent sending-off, claiming his “ridiculous behaviour” on the pitch was a direct reflection of the emotional and psychological strain caused by the governing body’s lengthy investigation into his conduct.

The Brazilian midfielder was dismissed during the club’s recent 2-0 defeat to Liverpool after receiving two rapid-fire yellow cards for dissent.

Following widespread criticism from pundits and fans alike, Lucas Paqueta took to social media to link his disciplinary lapse directly to the lack of support he received during his near two-year legal ordeal.

Lucas Paqueta blames FA for sending off vs Liverpool

The turning point came when Paqueta reacted to a critical post online, issuing a powerful statement on X, blaming the FA for the lack of mental health support after the ordeal he went through during the betting related investigation.

He posted on X:

“It’s ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behavior is just a reflection of everything I’ve had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I’m sorry if I’m not perfect.”

It's ridiculous to have your life and career affected for two years without any psychological support from the federation. Perhaps this ridiculous behavior is just a reflection of everything I've had to endure and, it seems, have to continue enduring! I'm sorry if I'm not perfect https://t.co/0CdUYNkoSU — Lucas Paquetá (@LucasPaqueta97) November 30, 2025

Paqueta had earlier apologised to West Ham supporters and teammates in a separate message, acknowledging that his on-field actions did not warrant the dismissal, but stressed the immense toll the ongoing situation has taken on his mental health.

Long-running FA investigation took major toll on Paqeuta

Paqueta’s emotional response stems from the FA’s investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules, which began in August 2023.

The saga placed his career in limbo, most notably leading to the collapse of a reported £70 million transfer to Manchester City.

While the independent Regulatory Commission ultimately found the four core spot-fixing charges to be not proven earlier this year, the midfielder was sanctioned for failing to comply with two requirements to provide information to the investigation.

This distinction, though clearing him of the most serious allegations, has seemingly not alleviated the stress associated with the prolonged process.

Another suspension blow for West Ham

The 28-year-old had only just returned from a one-match suspension on Sunday after accumulating five yellow cards in the league – having sat out the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last weekend.

The red card vs Liverpool means he will now miss the game against Manchester United, which is another tough outing for the Hammers.