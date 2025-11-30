(Photo by Shaun Brooks/ CameraSport / Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport/ via Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up a decisive move to trigger the release clause of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, a development that will cause significant alarm at Anfield.

According to a new report from The Times, the Premier League champions are seriously considering activating the £65 million clause in Semenyo’s contract when the January transfer window opens.

The 25-year-old winger has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, attracting admiring glances from the division’s elite.

While Liverpool have long been viewed as the likely destination for the Ghanaian international, City’s entry into the race threatens to derail their transfer plans entirely.

The potential hijack comes at a critical time in the title race, with City looking to bolster their attacking options to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal.

For Liverpool, who had reportedly earmarked Antoine Semenyo as a primary target, the news serves as a stark warning that hesitation in the winter market could see them miss out on one of their most coveted long-term successors to their forward line.

Man City considering release-clause move for Antoine Semenyo

As per the report, Manchester City have identified Semenyo as the ideal candidate to inject fresh impetus into their title charge.

Pep Guardiola’s side, currently chasing Arsenal in the standings, are said to be exploring the feasibility of meeting the £65 million release clause that becomes active in the New Year.

City’s interest stems from a need to ease the goalscoring burden on Erling Haaland and add more directness to their wide play. Semenyo’s versatility, he is comfortable playing on either flank or through the middle, makes him a perfect fit for Guardiola’s fluid attacking system.

The report suggests that while City have not yet fully committed to the transfer, there is a growing belief within the Etihad that Semenyo’s arrival could provide the necessary momentum to overhaul Arsenal in the second half of the campaign.

The existence of the release clause removes the need for drawn-out negotiations with Bournemouth.

If City choose to pay the fee, the decision will rest solely with the player, leaving the Cherries powerless to prevent the departure of their talismanic forward.

Antoine Semenyo is also a top target for Liverpool

Until this intervention from Manchester City, Liverpool were widely considered the frontrunners to secure Semenyo’s signature.

The connection between the player and Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has been a key factor in these links. Reports suggested that Bournemouth have already contacted Liverpool through Hughes.

It was Hughes who originally brought Semenyo to Bournemouth during his tenure on the south coast, and he remains a firm admirer of the winger’s talents.

With Mohamed Salah set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving a temporary void in Liverpool’s attack, the Anfield hierarchy have identified Semenyo as the perfect candidate to provide short-term relief as well as long-term strengthening of the team.

The prospect of Semenyo lining up in sky blue rather than red is a genuine concern for Arne Slot’s side.

If City do trigger the clause, Liverpool’s status as frontrunners will count for little unless they are prepared to react immediately, turning the January window into a high-stakes battle for one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents.