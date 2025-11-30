Man City and Liverpool register interest in rival attacker lighting up the Premier League

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye is becoming one of the hottest properties in European football following his explosive start to the season.

According to a report from Footmercato, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool have all made preliminary contact to express their interest in the 25-year-old, who has been in scintillating form since the start of the campaign.

Ndiaye has registered four goals and one assist in 12 appearances, playing a pivotal role in his team’s attacking fluidity and linking up impressively with creative talents such as Jack Grealish.

The dynamic attacker has impressed with his creativity, pace, and finishing touch, attributes that have now drawn the attention of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Ndiaye’s performances have not gone unnoticed by the Premier League elite.

Man City are looking for attacking depth

Man City view him as a versatile forward capable of easing the creative burden on Erling Haaland while adding another dimension to Pep Guardiola’s fluid attacking system.

Guardiola is reportedly a fan of Ndiaye’s ability to press aggressively and create space for teammates.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are also monitoring Ndiaye closely. Manager Thomas Frank has been vocal about the need for another attacker who can operate both centrally and on the flanks.

Spurs have struggled to find a consistent secondary source of goals, and Ndiaye’s work rate and direct style make him a natural fit for their attacking setup.

Liverpool among clubs monitoring Ndiaye

At Liverpool, manager Arne Slot is believed to be keen on reinforcing his forward line, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s long-term future.

Ndiaye’s versatility, capable of playing across the front three, and his high energy could make him a perfect addition to Slot’s high-pressing system.

Ndiaye’s rise has been remarkable. After leaving Marseille, where he enjoyed a strong 2023-24 campaign, the forward has taken his game to new heights, showcasing a maturity and consistency that has impressed scouts across Europe.

Ndiaye remains focused on maintaining his stellar form, but interest from the bigger Premier League clubs could turn his head and he could demand a move away from David Moyes’ Everton.

Sources: Liverpool expected to table €60 million bid for ‘extraordinary’ midfielder