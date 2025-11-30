Man United willing to sign Real Madrid star after his “bust up” with Xabi Alonso

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a sensational move for Federico Valverde, with sources in Spain suggesting that the midfielder’s relationship with Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has become increasingly strained.

According to The Daily Mirror, United are ready to test Madrid’s resolve with an offer in the region of €80 million, though that figure is expected to fall short of the Spanish giants’ hefty valuation.

Valverde, now 27, remains one of the most complete midfielders in world football, combining technical quality, stamina, and versatility that has made him indispensable for both club and country.

He has been a mainstay in Madrid’s squad since breaking through under Zinedine Zidane, but reports suggest that recent disagreements with Alonso over tactical roles and positional usage have created tension behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid could be tempted to sell Man United target

While Madrid’s official stance is that Valverde is not for sale, the club’s hierarchy are understood to be open to reconsidering their position if an offer exceeding €100 million arrives.

The Uruguayan international is tied to Los Blancos until 2029, having signed a long-term extension last year that reflects his importance to the club’s future.

For Man United, Valverde represents exactly the kind of midfield addition Ruben Amorim is seeking. United’s engine room has lacked consistency this season, with Casemiro struggling for form and fitness, and Manuel Ugarte still adapting to the Premier League.

Fede Valverde is a versatile player Amorim would like

Valverde’s ability to operate as a box-to-box midfielder, right winger, or even as a deeper playmaker fits perfectly into Amorim’s dynamic 3-4-3 system.

Valverde has been one of Madrid’s most consistent performers in recent seasons, making over 200 appearances and contributing in key moments including goals in the Champions League and La Liga title races.

For now, Real Madrid are standing firm, insisting that Valverde is “untouchable.” But if United decide to formalise their interest with a nine-figure bid, the summer of 2026 could see moving to the Premier League.

Man United star becomes priority target for Euro giants ahead of January window