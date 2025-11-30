(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge kept them top of the Premier League table, but the big talking point was the surprise absence of defensive star William Saliba.

Just hours before kick-off, the French centre-back was ruled out, leaving Mikel Arteta without both Saliba and regular partner Gabriel Magalhaes, who is already sidelined.

That left the Gunners forced into an entirely new-look pairing with summer signings Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera stepping into the heart of defence.

Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

Speaking after the match, Arteta revealed that Saliba felt discomfort the day before the game, and the club opted not to take any risks.

Arteta said:

“He was uncomfortable yesterday, so we need to explore a little bit more what happened. I don’t think it’s something major, but enough not to be involved in the game.”

Saliba has been a key figure since returning to the squad in 2022, barely missing a minute of Premier League action. With Gabriel already expected to be out for several weeks, Arsenal are determined to avoid a prolonged absence for their star defender.

The leaders now face their toughest squad-depth challenge of the season as the festive period approaches.

It has been reported by a reliable insider that Saliba will be undergoing a scan tomorrow to better assess the injury.

Saliba’s Importance to Arsenal

Saliba’s value to the Arsenal backline cannot be overstated. Since forming one of the Premier League’s most commanding defensive partnerships with Gabriel, his blend of blistering pace, tactical intelligence, and cool-headed composure has been foundational to Arsenal’s title challenges.

The French international is not just a tackler; his ability to carry the ball out from the back and consistently make the right passing decision under pressure is crucial to initiating Arsenal’s offensive transitions.

His pace is particularly vital, allowing the team’s full-backs to push high up the pitch and the midfield to press aggressively, secure in the knowledge that Saliba can cover the space behind.

His absence, particularly alongside Gabriel, strips the team of its primary defensive and progressive spine, making the upcoming scan arguably the most important news of the week for the Gunners faithful.