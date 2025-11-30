Newcastle could be busy in January. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Newcastle are expecting to be busy in January, with Alexander Isak’s record sale to Liverpool meaning there is PSR headroom for signings to be made. However, there could still be an exit or two on the cards, with Joe Willock among those to have been linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

Willock has struggled for consistency in recent years, which has meant that he’s struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Newcastle midfield. Injuries have also played their part, which is why the Tyneside club could cash in now to avoid losing him for a reduced fee further down the line.

Crystal Palace eye Joe Willock move as Newcastle consider exit

Crystal Palace are reported to be interested in signing Willock in January, and according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Newcastle would welcome any offers for the former Arsenal player.

“I think if they got a decent offer for Joe Willock, it’s something they would definitely consider. He’s probably fifth or sixth choice under Eddie Howe at the moment. To be fair to Willock, he’s had his injury issues which have stopped him getting a regular run in the side.

“Crystal Palace could be good option for him. Obviously, Oliver Glasner would like to strengthen his squad when the January transfer window opens. Joe Willock is a versatile player. He can play central midfield or he can play out wide and he’s Premier League proven as well. So it could be a good option for them. I’m sure there will be a few clubs looking at Willock’s situation in thee January window.”

Should Newcastle sell Joe Willock in January?

It does make sense for Newcastle to sell Willock before his value depreciates, given that he is not a key player for Howe. However, it is likely that a replacement would need to be sorted first, as it would make little sense for him to depart mid-season without another midfielder arriving at St James’ Park.