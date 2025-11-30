Newcastle open to midfielder deal amid Crystal Palace interest

Crystal Palace FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Newcastle could be busy in January. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Newcastle are expecting to be busy in January, with Alexander Isak’s record sale to Liverpool meaning there is PSR headroom for signings to be made. However, there could still be an exit or two on the cards, with Joe Willock among those to have been linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

Willock has struggled for consistency in recent years, which has meant that he’s struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Newcastle midfield. Injuries have also played their part, which is why the Tyneside club could cash in now to avoid losing him for a reduced fee further down the line.

Crystal Palace eye Joe Willock move as Newcastle consider exit

Joe Willock warming up for Newcastle United
Joe Willock warming up for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reported to be interested in signing Willock in January, and according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Newcastle would welcome any offers for the former Arsenal player.

“I think if they got a decent offer for Joe Willock, it’s something they would definitely consider. He’s probably fifth or sixth choice under Eddie Howe at the moment. To be fair to Willock, he’s had his injury issues which have stopped him getting a regular run in the side.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United breaking news
Man United willing to sign Real Madrid star after his “bust up” with Xabi Alonso
Aston Villa new signing is struggling to live in Birmingham
Liverpool players accused of showing “lack of fight” amid terrible run of form

“Crystal Palace could be good option for him. Obviously, Oliver Glasner would like to strengthen his squad when the January transfer window opens. Joe Willock is a versatile player. He can play central midfield or he can play out wide and he’s Premier League proven as well. So it could be a good option for them. I’m sure there will be a few clubs looking at Willock’s situation in thee January window.”

Should Newcastle sell Joe Willock in January?

It does make sense for Newcastle to sell Willock before his value depreciates, given that he is not a key player for Howe. However, it is likely that a replacement would need to be sorted first, as it would make little sense for him to depart mid-season without another midfielder arriving at St James’ Park.

More Stories Joe Willock

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *