Joelinton could soon be replaced at Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle spent big during the 2025 summer transfer window, but they have the capability for further deals in 2026. Alexander Isak’s record move to Liverpool means there is PSR headroom for the Tyneside club, who are hoping to use it to strengthen the midfield options in Eddie Howe’s squad.

Jacob Ramsey arrived from Aston Villa in the summer, but Newcastle still want to add another midfielder into the mix. The dream is for Elliot Anderson to return to St James’ Park, but given that Nottingham Forest will only sell for around £100m, it is expected that this will have to pass them by.

Newcastle have appeared to move on from Anderson, and they have now set their sights on a Serie A star that has been impressing this season.

Manu Kone wanted by Newcastle

According to Tuttomercato (via FootballFanCast), Newcastle have registered their interest in Manu Kone. The 24-year-old has stood out for Roma over the last couple of seasons, and he could now be set for a move to the Premier League, given that Man United are also said to be monitoring his situation.

It’s reported that Roma will not consider selling Kone unless they receive an offer in the region of €50m (£44m). Newcastle spent similar on Ramsey, so there is a chance that they pursue a deal for the French midfielder – especially considering their success in Serie A transfers, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Malick Thiaw having starred on Tyneside.

Should Newcastle sign Manu Kone?

Kone would certainly improve Newcastle’s options, and most importantly, he is a defensive midfielder – a position that Howe is lacking in. Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali have operated in a deeper role at times throughout the season so far, but neither has looked entirely comfortable. As such, it makes sense for a specialist to be brought in.